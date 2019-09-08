American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

