American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,701 shares of company stock valued at $29,987,284. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

