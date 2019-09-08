American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $125.70. 1,109,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,759,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,679,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

