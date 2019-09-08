American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,552 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 0.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.66% of American Water Works worth $138,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. 1,109,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

