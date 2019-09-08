Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $207.73. 2,006,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

