Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,014. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

