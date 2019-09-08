Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. 604,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,896. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.29%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

