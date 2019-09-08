Analysts Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Mastercraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 142,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,675. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 890,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 574,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.