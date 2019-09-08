Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Steris posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total value of $3,161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,470. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,798. Steris has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average is $137.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

