Analysts Anticipate Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) will announce sales of $789.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.38 million and the lowest is $788.98 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $823.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4,518.17%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 3,521,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $262.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,361,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

