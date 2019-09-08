Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Will Post Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to report $4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.99 and the lowest is $3.58. Arch Coal reported earnings of $6.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $18.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $15.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,333,000 after buying an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Coal by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 610,471 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arch Coal by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 389,902 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Arch Coal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,703,000 after buying an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,482,000.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 249,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,651. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

