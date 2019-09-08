Analysts Expect Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) to Post ($0.15) Earnings Per Share

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cesca Therapeutics an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of KOOL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. Cesca Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.30% and a negative net margin of 98.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cesca Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

