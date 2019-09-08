Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. Limestone Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 150% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Raymond James started coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $227,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.22. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 21.28%. Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

