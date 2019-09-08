Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

TDOC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 1,413,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $501,707.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $549,877.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,285,577 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

