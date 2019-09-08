Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $199,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after buying an additional 848,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,790,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 182.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 504,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 325,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 857,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 825,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

