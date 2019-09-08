Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,952.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 129,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,877. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

