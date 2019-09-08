Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $27.54

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,100,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. EQT has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

