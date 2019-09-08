Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $107.88

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,238 shares of company stock valued at $24,956,214. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after buying an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after buying an additional 447,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

