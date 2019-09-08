Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 1,355,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

