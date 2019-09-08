Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $149.38

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. The company had a trading volume of 676,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,755,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.