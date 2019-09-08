Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $136.31

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.44. 1,365,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.