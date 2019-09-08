Analyzing OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% QuoteMedia 6.02% -41.59% 18.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniComm Systems and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.42 $3.69 million N/A N/A QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.71 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Volatility & Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats OmniComm Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

