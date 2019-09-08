Analyzing WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WCF Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% BCB Bancorp 16.31% 11.06% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.33 $230,000.00 N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $113.06 million 1.82 $16.76 million $1.01 12.38

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

