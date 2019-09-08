Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 930 ($12.15).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 885.38 ($11.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 861.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 894.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

