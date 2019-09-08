AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.65 Million

Brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to post $48.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $47.94 million. AquaVenture reported sales of $36.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $196.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $197.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $209.06 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 48,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.05. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 40.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AquaVenture by 18.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

