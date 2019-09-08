ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.87%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.