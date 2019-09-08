Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $34,111.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,380,889 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.