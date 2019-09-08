Argentum (ARG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Argentum has a market cap of $34,517.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,242,773 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

