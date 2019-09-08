Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $127,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.70. The stock had a trading volume of 552,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.74.

In related news, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,053 shares of company stock worth $48,177,991. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.