ArtByte (ABY) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $51,734.00 and $4.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00673086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000554 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

