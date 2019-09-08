Artfinity Reaches Market Cap of $5.52 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,706,112 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

