Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Aspen Technology worth $339,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.43.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 242,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

