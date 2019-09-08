Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 and have sold 50,000 shares worth $1,999,650. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 14.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 6.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH remained flat at $$39.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 817,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

