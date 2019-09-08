Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) is NFC Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Athene comprises approximately 8.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $29,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,703 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,175,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 108,654 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Athene by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

ATH remained flat at $$39.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000 and have sold 50,000 shares worth $1,999,650. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

