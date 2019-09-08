Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

ACBI traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 113,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $377.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

