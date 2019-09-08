AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $508.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.86%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.