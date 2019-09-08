AurumCoin (AU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

