AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.