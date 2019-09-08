Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Shares of ADSK opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $178.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $948,207. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

