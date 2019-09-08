Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

CDMO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $3,952,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 49.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,975,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 655,507 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 128.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 154,393 shares during the period. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

