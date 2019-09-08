Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXGT. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.79 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 99,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,995. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $39,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

