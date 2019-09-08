Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXSM. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.