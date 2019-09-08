Banana Token Trading Up 94.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Banana Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Banana Token has traded 94.1% higher against the dollar. Banana Token has a total market capitalization of $100,084.00 and $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00317237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00049721 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009618 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Banana Token Profile

BNANA is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Banana Token’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banana Token

Banana Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

