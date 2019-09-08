Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.90 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.67 ($5.43).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

