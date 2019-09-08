Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

BAND stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.59. 119,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,059. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.10 and a beta of 0.69. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,773,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 62,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,919.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,829 shares of company stock worth $25,597,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 203.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after buying an additional 908,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after buying an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 551,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

