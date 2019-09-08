Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

