Banyan Network Market Capitalization Hits $218,282.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $218,282.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019369 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

