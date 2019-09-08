Barclays Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $139.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $101.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Coupa Software stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.29. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $156.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $30,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,674.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock valued at $53,065,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

