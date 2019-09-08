Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 657 ($8.58).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.80 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

