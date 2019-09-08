Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

